BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: The rainbow lorikeet's quieter cousin

SWEET: The scaly-breasted lorikeet has a brush-like tongue specialised for feeding on pollen and nectar. Contributed

THE scaly-breasted lorikeet is a slightly smaller cousin of the rainbow lorikeet but is less aggressive.

It has a red beak and eyes as well as a green head, upper wings and body.

The underside of the body is marked with yellow 'scales' on the breast and neck, which gives it the name scaly-breasted.

In flight they have a two-tone, red-orange on the underside of the wings with grey trailing edges. Male and female are similar.

They feed on nectar and pollen that they harvest with their brush-tongues, mostly from eucalypts but also from shrubs such as melaleucas, callistemons and banksias.

They can also be seen in suburban gardens feeding from a range of garden plants, including nectar, pollen, fruits and seeds from umbrella trees.

They are often seen in a flock of rainbow lorikeets but overlooked because they blend in.

Look carefully to identify them.

The females lay their eggs on a bed of decayed wood in a hollow limb or where a branch has broken from the trunk of a eucalypt tree.

In order to make the nest hollow suitable for the purpose the male and female will chew off pieces of wood until they are satisfied. This can take six weeks.

Only the female incubates the eggs but the male feeds her on the nest and both sexes feed the young.

They can be found in parks and gardens where eucalypt and umbrella trees are flowering.

They are very noisy when feeding, calling with a shrill chattering.

If you have a birdbath in your garden you may find a large group of them coming in for a drink and a bath.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia.

Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au