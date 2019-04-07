BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Pretty pale parrots

ONE of our most colourful birds is the pale-headed rosella from the parrot family.

They have a pale head and all white, or blue and white cheek patches. The underbelly is mainly blue, with red under the tail.

The back is yellow with dark flecks and the wings are blue.

Rosella's have a broad fan shaped tail which is a distinctive feature. Both sexes are similar. They are commonly found in both suburban and rural areas and they feed on seeds, flowers, insects and their larvae.

They nest in tree hollows, which because of a loss of habitat are becoming harder to find, and you can help them by putting a nest box in a tree.

When courting, the male will bow low while making the mating call and if the female is interested she will do the same.

This is followed by mutual feeding and then mating.

Only the female incubates the eggs but the male helps with feeding up to five chicks.

When feeding their young the rosella will regurgitate a mixture of seed kernel and crop milk from a small sac called a crop.

This mixture is easy for the young bird to digest and provides the nutrition it needs.

Once out of the nest and to stimulate the adult bird to regurgitate this food the immature bird calls incessantly and will push its beak inside the adult's beak which can be seen in the photo.

While one immature bird is being fed another waits its turn and the adult is kept busy finding food and feeding the hungry young ones.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au.