BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Nocturnal heron of the wetlands

A READER of this column asked a question about the nankeen night heron she had seen at Duck Ponds.

As its name suggests it is active at night when it feeds in shallow water on aquatic insects, crustaceans and fish.

It roosts in a tree during the day and can be difficult to see.

It is fairly widespread through Asia including Indonesia, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands and a small colony has established itself in New Zealand.

The nankeen night heron is a stocky heron with rich cinnamon upperparts, white-buff underparts, a black crown, and yellow legs and feet.

The head is large, the neck short (giving a stooped appearance), and the legs relatively short.

During breeding the back of the head bears three white nuptial plumes.

The bill is dark olive green, and the eyes are yellow.

Young birds are heavily spotted and streaked white, brown and orange-brown.

It visits well-vegetated wetlands, and is found along shallow river margins, mangroves, floodplains, swamps and parks and gardens.

They breed throughout the year, depending on food availability.

Breeding takes place in colonies which can have hundreds of birds and they often breed together with egrets and cormorants.

The nest is a loose stick platform in a tree over water.

Both sexes incubate the eggs and feed the chicks.

The common name of nankeen night heron arose in early colonial times from the colour of nankeen, a cotton cloth from China.

The Aussie Backyard Bird Count results show that the following birds were the top 10 in Australia;

1. rainbow lorikeet, 2. noisy miner, 3. Australian magpie, 4. sulphur-crested cockatoo, 5. galah, 6. house sparrow, 7. silver gull, 8. common myna, 9. welcome swallow and 10. Australian white ibis.

The rainbow lorikeet remains the most common bird in Australia with more than 400,000 counted.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of Birdlife Capricornia. Contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au