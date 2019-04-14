BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Little finch has ingenious nesting strategy

SEED LOVERS: One of the most common, attractive and cute finches is the double-barred.

FINCHS appear in large flocks along grassy road verges and in paddocks feeding on grass seeds.

This tiny bird measures 11cm and weighs about 12g - the same as two $1 coins.

They have a pale-blue bill and a white face with a black border, white breast with a black bar underneath and a very pale cream belly.

The head and back are light brown and the wings are black with white spots while the tail is black.

Both sexes are similar with the male having a thicker bar across the breast.

In its courtship display the male hops towards the female with fluffed plumage and holds a grass stem in its bill.

It then moves its body from side to side while singing.

The female accepts or rejects the male on the basis of his performance.

After mating they will build a nest together.

The nest is made from grass in a ball shape and hangs from a small tree or shrub.

The nest chamber is lined with feathers and soft plant material where the fragile eggs are laid.

The birds are often seen to build their nest close to an active wasps nest, which provides protection from predators.

The tiny chicks hatch after 14 days and the parents feed them until they fledge after a further 21 days.

You will often see the birds getting a drink and having a bath in a puddle on a dirt road after rain.

They will dip under the water and shake vigorously, spraying water droplets everywhere.

They are never far from water.

Put a bird bath in your garden to attract them so you can watch and be amazed.

Allan Briggs is BirdLife Capricornia secretary. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au.