BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: King parrot deserving of its royal moniker

THE Australian king parrot is probably the most spectacular of our local bird species.

The male is very striking with a bright red head and underparts, red bill, yellow eye ring, green wings and back, and bright blue rump.

The female has a green head and breast but is otherwise similar to the male.

It is a species that mates for life and is usually found in pairs or family groups with four or five immature birds. Young birds will pester their parents with a persistent begging call that will stimulate the parent to regurgitate food from their crop.

They feed on seeds and fruit in thickly forested areas and are usually high in the canopy. Often it is only their call, a high-pitched and repeated whistle, that lets you know they are around.

It is quite a large bird at about 42cm and in flight the long tail extends well beyond the body.

They can be quite acrobatic when flying, making sudden turns and swoops as they search for food.

They are often seen at Tondoon Botanic Gardens as well as at Police Creek.

We are currently going through a very dry spell with many sources of fresh water drying up. One thing you can do to help is to put out some clean water so our birds can get a drink and have a bath.