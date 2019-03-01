BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: International travellers visit our shores

LONG HAUL: The Eastern Curlew travels around 10,000km on the East Asian Australasian Flyway from China and Russia to spend the summer feeding around the coastline of Australia.

LONG HAUL: The Eastern Curlew travels around 10,000km on the East Asian Australasian Flyway from China and Russia to spend the summer feeding around the coastline of Australia. Allan Briggs

DURING the summer months many species of shorebirds migrate to Australia from as far away as Siberia and Alaska.

They usually arrive in September and stay until March/April when they fly back to their breeding grounds.

During the Northern Hemisphere winter the Arctic tundra freezes over and the birds have no choice but to migrate to find food.

In Australia there are large areas of tidal mudlfats where aquatic worms, bivalves and crabs make it worthwhile for these birds to fly such long distances.

The largest of these birds is the Eastern Curlew at around 65cm tall and which has a very distinctive long down-curved bill.

It breeds in eastern Russia and north-eastern China and travels around 10,000km on the East Asian Australasian Flyway to spend the summer feeding around the coastline of Australia.

It uses its long bill to probe deep into the mud to find small crabs and molluscs, which is their main source of food.

Sensors in the tip of its bill allow it to know by 'feel' when it contacts an item of prey, which it then seizes and eats.

In Australia this species is listed as critically endangered and population studies for the Eastern Curlew estimate that this species has declined by approximately 58 per cent between 1995 and 2010 (Studds et. al. 2017).

The main reason for the decline was the loss of feeding areas on its migration route that were reclaimed for industrial development.

The Eastern Curlew can be seen on coastal mudlfats around islands and on the mainland at places like Curtis Island, the mouth of the Boyne River and 1770.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au.