Briggsy's Birds: Flocking to the region

BRIGHT BIRD: The olive-backed sunbird is a familiar bird to many in the Gladstone Region. Allan Briggs

AS THIS is my first column in The Observer about birds in the Gladstone Region it will be useful to discuss habitats that provide the special conditions that different species require for feeding and breeding.

The coast and islands provide beaches, mudflats and mangroves where shorebirds, seabirds and mangrove species can find food.

Rivers, creeks and wetlands are suitable for waterbirds and bush birds that like to feed in trees that line the waterways.

Paperbark swamps are where species like egrets, herons and spoonbills can be found wading through the shallow water fishing.

Forests and woodlands have flowering trees and shrubs that provide nectar and fruit for many species of honeyeater, parrots and figbirds.

Grassy paddocks and road verges provide for seed eaters like finches.

Rainforest at Bulburin and Kroombit provide habitat for species that like damp, humid conditions such as fruit-doves, catbirds and pittas.

In all of these habitats there are birds of prey waiting to pounce on young, weak or unwary animals on the ground.

Gladstone has all of this and more providing a home to an amazing variety of bird species that I will be introducing to you over the coming weeks and months.

I would like to start with one of our more colourful species, the olive-backed sunbird.

This bird prefers coastal areas and will often build a nest under a patio in a back yard.

The male has a blue-black throat and breast that glistens in sunlight, a long hooked bill, yellow eyebrow, bright yellow under and dark olive-green above.

The female is similar but has all bright yellow underparts.

They mate for life and build a suspended nest from bark, grass, leaves and spiders webs that has a hooded entrance to protect the young from the weather.

I am sure that many readers will have had this beautiful bird nesting in their back yard.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia.

If you have questions about birds you'd like answered send your inquiries to abriggs@irock.com.au for discussion in an upcoming column.