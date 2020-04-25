Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Black swan and cygnets
Black swan and cygnets
News

BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Elegant swan graces lakes

ALLAN BRIGGS
25th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Black swan is a large elegant waterbird that is black all over with a bright red bill that has a white band around the tip.

There are white tips to the wings which are usually only seen in flight.

Both sexes are the same colour but females are slightly smaller with juvenile birds being a dull brown rather than black and cygnets being off white in colour. The males are called cobs and the females pens.

They prefer large permanent swamps and lakes where they feed on aquatic plants and algae. They build a nest from a large pile of reeds, grasses and aquatic plants in shallow water and will breed any month after rain.

While male and female mostly mate for life there are occasions, when food is scarce, that two males will build a nest and entice a female to lay her eggs before driving her off. Even in a male/female pairing research has shown that around one third of the cygnets are sired by other males.

After breeding they lose all of their flight feathers and are unable to fly for about a month. This is a usual moulting process that replaces vital flight feathers.

Good places to see them are at Tondoon Botanic Gardens and Lake Awoonga.

black swan briggsys birds
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRADING HOURS: What’s open in Gladstone on Anzac Day

        premium_icon TRADING HOURS: What’s open in Gladstone on Anzac Day

        News It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open so we’ve compiled a list of trading times.

        LEST WE FORGET: Non-traditional Anzac service

        premium_icon LEST WE FORGET: Non-traditional Anzac service

        News The Gladstone RSL Sub-Branch president was pleased to know residents were still...

        Apology to John James Merity

        Apology to John James Merity

        News Apology to John James Merity.

        PHOTOS: Gladstone lights up the Dawn

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone lights up the Dawn

        News Residents have shown no matter what the circumstances they will always have Anzac...