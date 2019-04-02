BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Colourful character a common sight

ONE of my favourite birds is the rainbow bee-eater, because of its beautiful colours and its graceful flight from a branch or fence to catch insects.

It has a curved bill with a sharp tip, a black line through the eye that highlights the red eye, an orange patch on the top of the head, yellow throat with a black crescent, beautiful blue wings and a dark blue tail.

Extending beyond the tail are two tail feathers that are longer in the male than the female.

They feed on insects, bees and wasps, with a preference for bees and wasps - which is where the species gets its name.

They sit in a vantage point and then fly out to seize prey and return to the same point where they rub the prey against a branch to remove the sting and close their eyes to prevent being sprayed by poison from the bee's poison sac.

It nests in small colonies and digs a burrow in sandy banks or on flat sandy ground with a nest chamber at the end.

It usually breeds in early summer. The female digs the nest burrow and the male will feed her with insects while she labours away. She balances on her wings and feet and digs with her bill, then moves the sand out of the burrow with her feet.

Both male and female incubate the eggs and feed the young but turning around in the burrow wears away the extended tail feathers and during breeding they will appear much shorter than normal.

They can be seen in a wide variety of habitats but the dune areas behind beaches are probably the best places to see them.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au.