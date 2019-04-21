BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Bright winter visitor arrives in the region

SEASONAL VISITOR: The smallest of its species, the scarlet honeyeater heads to warmer climes during winter. Attract them to your garden by planting winter-flowering natives.

SEASONAL VISITOR: The smallest of its species, the scarlet honeyeater heads to warmer climes during winter. Attract them to your garden by planting winter-flowering natives. Contributed

THE scarlet honeyeater is one of our winter migrants that has arrived in the area over the past two weeks.

Just like grey nomads they move up to Queensland to get away from the cold winter down south.

It is the smallest honeyeater in Australia at only 11cm.

The male is spectacular with a red head and breast, dark curved bill and dark wings.

The female is quite different being light brown with only a small flush of red on the chin.

They feed on nectar produced by the flowers of trees and shrubs in forests as well as suburban parks and gardens.

The photo shows a male feeding on a grasstree spear.

They will also take fruit and insects when nectar is in short supply. You will often hear their delightful tinkling call before you see them.

They breed from June to January and build a cup nest of strips of bark, grass and spider webs that is positioned in the foliage of a tree or shrub up to 10m above the ground.

The female incubates the eggs and both sexes feed the young chicks until they fledge.

They can breed as many as three times during each breeding season.

If you want to attract this beautiful bird to your garden then you should plant winter flowering natives such as banksia, grevillea and callistemon.

Other honeyeaters will be attracted to these shrubs so you could have a garden full by planting the right shrubs.

Providing sugary water, honey or jam to attract honeyeaters is not recommended.

It does not provide the birds with the correct nutrition and can be life threatening. For example one teaspoon of sugar in water for a honeyeater is like 10 cans of soft drink for a human.

Allan Briggs is BirdLife Capricornia secretary. Send your bird questions to abriggs@irock.com.au