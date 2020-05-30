Menu
Black-necked stork courting behaviour.
BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Australia’s only stork is impressive

Allan Briggs
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE black-necked stork has to be the most spectacular of our waterbirds and is the only stork found in Australia.

Previously called a Jabiru but renamed because a bird in Central and South America had a prior claim to the name. At two metres tall it is an impressive sight on land and in the air.

It has black and white body plumage, glossy dark green and purple neck and massive black bill. The long legs are a bright coral red.

Both sexes are the same except that the female has a yellow eye and the male a dark eye.

They inhabit wetlands, such as floodplains of rivers with large shallow swamps and pools, and deeper permanent bodies of water.

They feed mainly on fish, small crustaceans and amphibians but have been known to take the chicks of other waterbirds such as the comb-crested jacana.

A pair will bond for life and build a huge nest out of sticks and vegetation high in a tall tree standing in or near water.

Their courting behaviour consists of approaching each other with wings extended and some bowing and clapping of bills when they meet.

Breeding success is dependent on rainfall with as many as five young birds fledging in years with a good wet season.

The range of the black-necked stork has been reduced with the modification of floodplains and tall reed beds for agriculture, mining and human settlement.

The best places to see this species are Tondoon Botanic Gardens and at the Boynedale camping area at the southern end of Lake Awoonga.

abriggs@irock.com.au

briggsy's birds
Gladstone Observer

