BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: All hail the spectacled monarch

THE spectacled monarch is so called because of the black mask that wraps around the eyes, like a pair of spectacles.

It is blue/grey above with a rufous breast, white underparts and a black tail with white outer tips.

It is a coastal species that prefers a thick understorey in rainforest, thickly wooded gullies, well-vegetated creeks and mangroves.

One of six species in the monarch family, they can all be found in Queensland but only three are in the local area, with the black-faced monarch being similar.

It feeds on insects and finds them by looking in foliage, on tree trunks and in vines.

The nest is a work of art, being a small cup of fine bark and plant fibres held together with spiders’ webs and placed in a tree fork or hanging vine.

The outside of the nest is camouflaged with moss and lichen, which makes it difficult to see in thick undergrowth. They lay two pink eggs and both sexes incubate and feed the young.

Their usual song is a harsh buzzing, scolding and chattering but they also have a long, quiet “breer breer breer”. You can listen to the song at www.birdsinbackyards.net/species/symposiarchus-trivirgatus.

Given the current coronavirus restrictions, checking out the birds in your own backyard is a good way to relax and engage in an absorbing activity that is not only educational but can lead to a new interest once restrictions are lifted.

If you want help in identifying a species, send me a description and a photo if possible. I will be happy to help you identify the bird and send information about it.

