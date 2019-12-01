Menu
COLOURFUL CHARACTER: The Rose-crowned Fruit-dove. Contributed
BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A rose as lovely as any flower

Allan Briggs
1st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
ONE of the most beautiful birds that can be seen on the Curtis Coast is the rose-crowned fruit-dove.

It is a small, compact dove with a short tail and rounded wings. Its name comes from the deep rose cap on the forehead, which is bordered by a narrow yellow stripe.

The upper body of the male is bright green and the underbody orange and yellow with a rose-coloured patch.

The throat and upper breast are rough grey.

In flight, dark underwings contrast with the yellow body and band on the end of the tail. The female is similar but lighter in colour.

The juvenile is mostly green without the rose crown and orange underbody but does have a yellow eye stripe and is yellow under the tail. This species is also known as pink cap, rose- or red-crowned fruit-pigeon.

They are found in coastal tall tropical and subtropical forests, particularly with dense vine growth, as well as in rainforest with many fruiting trees.

They feed in the canopy of rainforest, mainly in the morning or late afternoon.

They swallow fruit whole and particularly like figs and the fruit of other species of rainforest trees, palms and vines.

They get their water from leaves or dew and do not take water from the ground.

Courting is the typical bowing display of pigeons, tucking in the head and displaying the rose cap.

After mating they build a frail, loosely woven cup of twigs and tendrils.

Both birds incubate, but predators often take the single egg.

They are often difficult to see and best detected by listening for their loud ‘woo-up-woo’ call.

Best places to see it would be the Tondoon Botanic Gardens and Canoe Point Reserve. Listen for the call and look up into the canopy.

Allan Briggs is the Secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. Contact him with your bird questions by emailing abriggs@irock.com.au

