BRIEFS AND RESULTS: All the latest with sign-on days and scores

CLASS OF 2019: Master Black Belt Daniel Lima was one of the coaches at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Sign-on

GOLF:BITS Junior Golf Club will have its sign-on day on February 15 at 9am-noon for players aged 5-18. It’s for 3, 6, 9, 13 and 18-hole formats. Contact Kevin 0408 787 068 or email Bitsjuniorgolf@ hotmail.com for more details.

Cody Anderson 8.BITS Junior Open Golf Day.

Preseason is on

SOCCER: Preseason training has started for senior men and women at the Boyne Tannum FC. Training is on Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Email btfcseniors @hotmail.com

Free trial

MARTIAL ARTS: Gladstone Martial Arts Academy offers a free two-week trial for newly signed members and this includes the first month for free. The academy’s Muay Thai program is fully structured with a step-by-step and certified curriculum that is not only ideal for beginners but will have participants moving, looking and feeling like a fighter without ever having to fight. Visit the gladstonemartialarts. com.au website for more details and how to join.

RESULTS

BASKETBALL - Juniors round 7

Div 1 Balas 84 (C Rhodes 24, R Captain 21, J Morfey 16) d Macca 24 (M Evans 7, E Harrison 6); Pelicans 67 (E Johnson 24, L Knight 16, C Lantry 12) d The Gang 50 (B Knight 25, R Mtengezanwa 12); Trinity 1 65 (A Antony-Singaraja 24, L Evans 16, D Kalumo 11) d Chee 56 (J Kreis 20, S Collins 11, J McEldowney 10)

Div 2A Power 39 (E Harvey 17, K Barrenger 11) d Panthers 37 (U Lemalu 10, J Hannant 9); BITS Saints 43 (M Marsh 15, J Dicton 1)) d Drip 21 (C Egtapen 8)

Div 2B Spurs 63 (M Dowling 18, D Dredge 15) d Thunder 15 (B Steer 6); Crusaders 33 (K Tuakura 12, B Smith 9) d Raptors 27 (L Spry 9, D Jaavuo 6)

Div 3 Blizzards 40 (S Myers 14, A King 6) d Knights 28 (C Fraser 12, J Mitchell 10); Gladstone Goodies 32 (B Langford 14, Z Turner 10) d Gladstone Gods 6 (N Menon 4); Bullets 34 (L Woodrow 18) drew with Pepsi 34 (S Barrenger 22)

Div 4 Dominators 22 (T Canendo 12) d Warriors 20 (S Spry 14); Sparks 28 (S Barrenger 16) d Port City Pirates 4 (R Large; R Thetford 2)