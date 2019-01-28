BRIEFS: Add your club details such as sign ons and dates

Many clubs will have sign-on days coming up to get new senior and junior players ahead of the winter season. But it's not just about sign-on days.

See below what various clubs have done:

ALL SPORTS

Keep the dates

Port Curtis trial dates and Capricornia trial dates for the first few weeks.

Remember if your child wishes to trial, they must collect paperwork from their school, complete and return to be able to trial. All Port Curtis trials are held in the Gladstone region.



Monday 4 Feb - PC trials 13-19 boys and girls softball

Monday 4 Feb - PC trials 13-19 tennis trials

Tuesday 12 Feb - Cap 15-19 boys cricket trials (Mackay)

Wed 13 Feb - Cap trials 13-19 softball (Mackay)

Thur 14 Feb - Cap trials - 13-19 tennis (Rockhampton)

Monday 18 Feb - PC trials - 13-15 boys AFL

Monday 18 Feb - PC trials - 13-15 girls AFL

Nominations only direct to Cap for swimming by 19 Feb

Tuesday 19 Feb - PC trials - 14-15 boys rugby league

Tuesday 19 Feb - PC trials - 16-18 boys rugby league

Tuesday 19 Feb - PC trials - 13-15 girls netball

Tuesday 19 Feb - PC trials - 16-19 girls netball

Tuesday 5 March - Cap trials - all boys rugby (Mackay)

Tuesday 5 March - Cap trials - all girls netball (Emerald)

Wed 6 March - Cap trials - 13-15 boys/girls AFL (Rocky)

AUSSIE RULES

Pre-season in swing

The second phase of pre-season training at the BITS Saints Football Club is on every Tuesday and Thursday at BITS Oval at 6pm.

New and returning male and female senior and under-17 players are welcome.

The club will also have its sign-on day on Sunday, February 10 at the oval between 9am and noon.

Call senior coach Jake Mostert or president Andrew McMahon on 0408037232 and 0448833537 respectively for more details.

Training starts

Bill Robertson Gladstone Suns senior pre-season training continues at 6pm at Clinton Oval each Monday and Wednesday.

The club will also have its sign-on day on Sunday, February 3 between 11am-3pm.

Call senior coach John Terrick or president Joe Walsh on 0428789885 and 0448833537 respectively for more details.

BASKETBALL

Women try-outs

The Port City Power 'Central Apartment Group' Breakers will be holding a trial session for Gladstone players this Saturday, January 26 from 9:00am - 10:30am.



On the back of interest received via our recent EOI, we welcome all senior local female players to attend the trial. The QBL is a representative state league competition and only players with previous experience should attend. The trial will aim to assess the skill attributes and conditioning levels of all players.



If you are interested in attending, please contact Head Coach Ray Cooper on 0407 177 641.

BMX

March Madness

Book in Friday, March 29 because that's when the Harbour City March Madness is on.

It is the official re-opening of the new track and there will be a Friday night time trial, Saturday BMX racing, Saturday night finals under lights and Sunday morning recovery at Gladstone pump track.

Follow the Harbour City BMX Club Facebook site for updates.

CRICKET

Learn the basics

Kids aged 4-9 can learn the basics of cricket at the Gladstone Cricket Inc Junior Blasters Program each Wednesday from February 13 to April 3.

It's held at the Clinton Sports Ground from 4-5pm.

Contact Kade Horan on 0419725833 or kade.horan@qldcricket.com.au for more details.

GOLF

Get into golf



Gladstone Junior Golf Club will have its sign-on day on Sunday, February 3 between 3-5pm



Professionals will conduct a come and try day also from 3pm.



Bring hat, sunscreen and joggers.



Come along and meet other members and try your hand at golf.



Email juniorgolfgladstone



@gmail.com for more details.



It's a classic

The FletchGolf Summer Classic is back and will be held on Sunday, February 10 at the Boyne Tannum Golf Club.

There's more than $1500 in prizes and call 4973 9191 to nominate.

Golf for youngsters

Any aspiring kids who are interested in golf have the chance to attend the MyGolf 2 Day Camp at Boyne Tannum Golf Club.

It's on today and tomorrow from 9am-noon.

Call 49739191 for more details and register on the mygolf.org.au link.

HOCKEY

Big meeting

All Meteors members are invited to help the club decide on direction the club is to take this season and beyond.



Topics that will be discussed are teams will be made up, social events, fundraising, presentation nights, communication processes and more.



It will be held at the Meteors Sports Club at 1pm on Saturday, February 2.



RSVP to meteors.hockey@gmail.com or on the club's Facebook site.



Hockey hits



The 5th annual Lightning 9s Carnival will be held on February 23-24 at Rigby Park from 5pm.



Entry Fee is $230 per team and for the men and women's A1 teams. Limited places available and there will be eight teams in each division divided by two pools.



Prize-money for both finals is $500 (first), $300 (second) in both men's and women's finals. Licensed bar and canteen facilities will be available.



Team entry fee must be paid on nomination. It's a 9-a-side format with tournament open to teams from Gladstone, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay.



More details or on www.gladstonehockey.com.au and email gladstonehockey

HORSE RACING

Horsey up



Bororen Pony Club will host its sign-on day on Sunday, February 3 at The Baked Bean.



It will start between 10.30-10.45am and all are welcome.



Twlight zone

Put aside the date of Saturday, February 9 in your diaries.



Because that's when the track at the Gladstone Turf Club will light up for the re-scheduled twilight race day.



Gates will open at 11am and the first of five races will start at 3pm.



There will be entertainment for the kids from 2pm-6pm which includes free jumping castle, jumbo slide, balloon animals, a guinea pig petting zoo and face painting.



That goes from 2pm through to 6pm.



All children will receive a card upon entry which will entitle them to a drink and food.



There will be a canteen and Trisha's Pizza Parlour will operate into the night.



Gladstone rock band GRIDLOCK will rock the punters from 5pm and well into the evening.



The original date that this event was scheduled for - December 15 - was a complete wash-out because of heavy rain.



And the way the weather gods are smiling on Gladstone, February 9 looks like a fine and sunny one, much like it has been since pretty much since mid-December.



MARTIAL ARTS

Sign on for MA

Sign up

Gladstone Martial Arts Academy will have a sign-on day on February 8 between 8.30am-12.30pm.

Those who join up will get their first month completely and uniform free of charge.

The categories the club teaches are Zen Do Kai Martial Arts, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), Muay Thai/Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and caters for boys and girls, men and women

Full information on all classes is on www.gladstonemartialarts.com.au

NETBALL

Queensland Premier League coaches needed

Gladstone Netball Association is on the call out for coaches to lead teams during the Queensland Premier League season.

Get in touch via the GNA Facebook site.

Join netball

Gladstone Netball Association will have its sign-on day on February 2 from 9-11am at the netball courts.

Online registrations for returning and new players is on playnetballqld.com.au.

Club needs you



Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association (CCDNA) will hold its Annual General Meeting at the club located at the Dennis Park Netball Courts, Pioneer Dr, Boyne Island on Sunday, February 3 at 2pm.



All committee member positions will be declared vacant and will need to be filled for the association to continue to run smoothly.



This is also an opportunity for all financial members to have a say in how the association is run during this season.



A 50 per cent discount will be applied for those who decide to take on an administration role.



No experience is necessary to be part of the committee.

Sign-on dates will be finalised at the AGM.



Email curtiscoastnetball@hotmail.com for more details.



Crushers welcome newbies

Calliope Crushers Netball Club has its sign-on and grading day on February 9 from 10am at Bunting Park Playground off Archer St, Calliope.

There will be uniforms fittings and compulsory junior grading at 11am.

Email calliopecrushers@outlook.com for more details.

RUNNING

Oz Day run

Gladstone Road Runners will host the Australia Day Fun Run on tomorrow.

Register on the day from 6.15am for a 7am start at the stage area Millenium Esplanade at Tannum Sands.

There will be cash prizes and random giveaways.

Cost is $5 entry for 2km and $10 for 5km.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Trial game dates



Gladstone Brothers will host three trial games on Saturday, March 2 at the Brothers Junior league Fields.



Action starts with a women's trial between Tannum Seagals and Gladstone Brothers at 3pm.



It will be brotherly affairs between Gladstone and Rockhampton when the cities' two respective Brothers teams clash in the reserves and A-grade.



The reserves will be at 4.30pm and then 6pm for the A-grade.



Bar and canteen will be operating.



Be a Wallaby



It's Wallaby's sign-on day from under-6 to open age.



It will be on Tuesday, February 5 from 4pm at Albion Park off Tranberg Street.



Call Brian on 04284444166 or email wallabyseniorrlfc@outlook.com for more details.



Year of firsts

2019 is shaping as a year of firsts for Tannum/Boyne Seagulls Junior Rugby League Football Club as the club looks to field the first girl's under-17 team.



Currently the format is looking to involve Rockhampton and maybe Bundaberg, however if enough interest is generated and player numbers are high a local competition could possibly be fielded.



Therefore the club will have its sign-on day on Saturday, February 9 at Pioneer Drive, Dennis Park Nugent Fields.



All players must have a copy of their birth certificate or passport to register.



Age-groups are from U6-U17 and please note some teams from U11 and up have limited team numbers.



Contact Lee Buchanan on 0422202382 or Karen Miller 0428477950 for more information.



Email seagullsjuniors@outlook.com.

Junior Roosters

Calliope Roosters Junior Rugby League Club will have sign-on day on February 3 10am-12.30pm at Bunting Park Fields in Calliope.

It's for ages U6-17 and kids must turn 5 before June 30.

Online regos are now open and all new players must show a birth certificate.

For more info call Anthony on 0423655675 and Sim on 0439686501.

Email also on calliopejuniorroosters@hotmail.com.

Visit the CJRL Facebook page.

New coaches named

Rusty O'Dwyer and Cathy Langridge have been appointed the respective men and women's teams coaches at Gladstone Valleys.

New and returning players are welcome to attend pre-season training on Tuesday and Thursday's at 6pm.

People can register on the playnrl.com link.

Valleys youth



Valleys Junior Rugby League Club will have its sign-on on February 2 from noon-2pm at the Valleys Football Clubhouse off Areodrome Road.



All current, past and future players and families are welcome. Teams for age-groups from U6-17 will be field and the club encourages girls to come and join from ages U6-12.



Registrations online on playnrl.com/register and a club polo shirt is given out once payment is made. People are encouraged to pay via direct deposit or cash on sign-on day.



Contact Valleys JRL registrar Mel Marker on 0414598967 or email valleysjrl@gmail.com for more details.

RUGBY UNION

It all starts

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats past and present players are welcome to attend pre-season training tonight and then each Tuesday and Thursday's at 6pm at East Shores for the remained of January.

Bring your joggers and a friend who wants to have a go.

SOCCER

Join BITS

BITS Soccer Club will have its senior sign-on day for women and men on Thursday, January 31 at the BITS Soccer Fields.

New players are most welcome.

Talent ID chance

LS Tours presents aspiring young players who want to be a part of program which could lead to bigger things.



Players need to attend a registration day on Sunday, February 3 at Meteors Football Club 11am-2pm when more details about a CQ Talents International Football Program.



Program includes one day a week of training, shirt, matches, advance training, Summer-6s, team building camp, Singa-Cup Tournament in Singapore plus a full kit.



Program cost for the year is $4650 and the camp and Singapore tour includes player and parent.



Deposit is required with an instalment plan.



$100 on registration day and $500 after February 3.



Come to Calliope Football Club

With brand new floodlights, new and past players are welcome to pre-season training at Liz Cunningham Park.

Training for ladies will be each Tuesday 5.30-6.30pm and training days for men will be Tuesday and Thursday 6.30-8pm.

Click on the link for more information.

Training starts

Meteors Football Club will have its senior pre-season each Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15pm.

New and past players are welcome.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Have a go

Special Olympics Gladstone invites all past athletes, newcomers and families to come along and join the fun of Special Olympics basketball and soccer.



It's on Saturday, February 9 9.30-11.30am at Gladstone West State High School.



SOG are also on the lookout for volunteers and sign-on for new and returning athletes will also take place at the event.



Registration is $75 per athlete which covers annual participation in any or all of the sports offered.



For more Information contact Suzie Lawler on 0428750 049



SWIMMING

It's in-house

Chanel College will host the Inter-House Swimming Carnival on Friday, February 8.

It will start at 8.30am and continue through to 3pm.

SQUASH

Big camp

The BHD Summer Camp is coming to CQ.



Come on down to the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association from February 1-3 for the 2019 BHD Summer Camp Tour and learn from former world no. 64, Commonwealth games representative and one of the smartest coaches to grace the game Brad Hindle and aspiring professional David Turner.



Don't miss this amazing opportunity to learn from one of the best coaches in the game of squash, whether you're a club player, junior or have never played squash before everyone is welcome to learn new skills and drills to improve your game and most of all have a great time!!!!



There is also a Free come and try on Saturday for the club fun day. This could be the start of your new year resolution fitness program. Squash is considered to be in the top 3 cardio workout sports with tennis in the top 5. Try something new for 2019!



Sessions:

Friday Feb 1 3.30-5.30pm

Saturday Feb 2 9.30-11.30am and 2-4pm

Sunday Feb 3 9.30-11.30am



Where: GTSA, Glenlyon Rd, Gladstone

No bookings required. For further information ph 4972 2772

Price: $10 a day for the camp tour coaching (Free come and try on Saturday for the club fun day)

What to Bring: Squash Gear and a Good Attitude

Canteen has ice-blocks, refreshments, licensed bar and a sausage sizzle.

TENNIS

Come and try

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association will have its come and try day on Saturday, February 2.

It starts at 3pm and play for free all afternoon with courts and equipment available.

There will be an ANZ Hotshots Tennis Coaching for 5-12-year-olds and with free give-aways.

The afternoon will also feature squash come and try with coaching from ex-world ranked players.

A sausage sizzle and licensed bar will be available.