The new Grafton bridge starts to take shape across the Clarence River.

The new Grafton bridge starts to take shape across the Clarence River. RMS

IF YOU'VE been trying to catch a peek at the latest bridge work as you drive across each day, we've got a treat for you.

Thanks to NSW Roads and Maritime Services, you can take a birds eye view of the latest work done to the new river crossing.

The bridge is now half way across the river, with all 14 super girders installed and 260m of the deck completed.

Take an look from the sky at all the latest work here: