Bridge inspection after truck plunges through guard rail

The damaged Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool where a truck plunged off, on December 13. Photo Darryn Nufer.

AUTHORITIES are waiting on a report to determine the extent of damage caused to Six Mile Creek bridge when a truck plunged off it at Bajool last Sunday.

The Transport and Main Roads Department said a bridge inspection was carried out on Tuesday and once that report was available, it would determine and plan any necessary repairs.

It is obvious that repairs will be necessary, as the truck crashed through a bridge rail (pictured) on the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway before plunging 3m down a gully on Sunday afternoon.

Neither of the two male occupants of the truck appeared to have suffered serious injuries although spinal precautions were taken, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The men were taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

It is understood inspectors on Tuesday were also looking to determine if, other than the rail, any further structural damage had been caused to the Six Mile Creek bridge.

Bridge inspectors were at the Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool on Tuesday. Photo Darryn Nufer.

It is the second bridge in the area that is in need of repair.

Just to the north of Six Mile Creek bridge, roadworks and speed reduction signs have been in place for some time at the Bobs Creek bridge which has been undergoing repair work.

A TMR spokeswoman said the rail replacement works at Bobs Creek “should be completed by mid next week”.

As confirmed by TMR, this stretch of highway is used by a large number of vehicles every day.

“The annual average daily traffic total on the Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Rockhampton varies between 2483 and 4798 vehicles per day,” the TMR spokeswoman said.

