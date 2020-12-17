Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The damaged Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool where a truck plunged off, on December 13. Photo Darryn Nufer.
The damaged Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool where a truck plunged off, on December 13. Photo Darryn Nufer.
News

Bridge inspection after truck plunges through guard rail

Darryn Nufer
17th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES are waiting on a report to determine the extent of damage caused to Six Mile Creek bridge when a truck plunged off it at Bajool last Sunday.

The Transport and Main Roads Department said a bridge inspection was carried out on Tuesday and once that report was available, it would determine and plan any necessary repairs.

It is obvious that repairs will be necessary, as the truck crashed through a bridge rail (pictured) on the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway before plunging 3m down a gully on Sunday afternoon.

Neither of the two male occupants of the truck appeared to have suffered serious injuries although spinal precautions were taken, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The men were taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

It is understood inspectors on Tuesday were also looking to determine if, other than the rail, any further structural damage had been caused to the Six Mile Creek bridge.

Bridge inspectors were at the Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool on Tuesday. Photo Darryn Nufer.
Bridge inspectors were at the Six Mile Creek bridge at Bajool on Tuesday. Photo Darryn Nufer.

It is the second bridge in the area that is in need of repair.

Just to the north of Six Mile Creek bridge, roadworks and speed reduction signs have been in place for some time at the Bobs Creek bridge which has been undergoing repair work.

A TMR spokeswoman said the rail replacement works at Bobs Creek “should be completed by mid next week”.

As confirmed by TMR, this stretch of highway is used by a large number of vehicles every day.

“The annual average daily traffic total on the Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Rockhampton varies between 2483 and 4798 vehicles per day,” the TMR spokeswoman said.

MORE STORIES:

Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

Workman’s Beach camp grounds reopen to the public

bruce highway crashes six mile creek bridge truck crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak
    • 17th Dec 2020 4:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Environmentalists fear Santos smoke move can’t be monitored

        Premium Content Environmentalists fear Santos smoke move can’t be monitored

        Environment The Gladstone Conservation Council says it would be near impossible to check Santos is complying with proposed EA changes.

        ‘I realised how stupid I was becoming’: Woman’s confession

        Premium Content ‘I realised how stupid I was becoming’: Woman’s confession

        Crime The 37-year-old says she’s since disassociated with those who led her astray.

        Wine cellar and basketball court: $1M mansion hits market

        Premium Content Wine cellar and basketball court: $1M mansion hits market

        Property A million dollar mansion has hit the Gladstone market boasting resort-style living...

        Couch set alight in Gladstone Central

        Premium Content Couch set alight in Gladstone Central

        News Two crews were called to Gladstone Central after reports of smoke in the CBD.