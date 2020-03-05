Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car lovers to pay tribute to iconic Holden brand

        premium_icon Car lovers to pay tribute to iconic Holden brand

        News THIS Saturday, car lovers from around the region will honour Australia’s iconic Holden brand and long-time local dealership, Andersons Auto City.

        • 5th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Two years of detention takes toll on family

        premium_icon Two years of detention takes toll on family

        News THE toll prolonged detention has had on a Biloela family is showing

        • 5th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Yarwun refinery takes $800m hit

        premium_icon Yarwun refinery takes $800m hit

        News THE value of Rio Tinto Yarwun took an $800 million hit last year, owner Rio Tinto...

        • 5th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

        premium_icon REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

        News “LOOK out Chris Cameron,” Kyle Beale joked after he drew the 21st spot on the...

        • 5th Mar 2020 5:00 AM