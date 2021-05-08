Bride’s wedding shred shocks guests

A mother-of-two who lost 25kg ahead of her big day while in lockdown said guests at her wedding were amazed by the huge change in appearance.

Kylie Evans had a vision of exactly how she wanted to look on her wedding day.

But after the Melbourne mum gave birth to her second child in March 2020, the 155cm woman weighed 85kg and was considered overweight.

With her wedding planned for the following year, Ms Evans decided to make some lifestyle changes to walk down the aisle in her dream dress.

Despite all COVID causing chaos for many couples, the pair managed to tie the knot in March, with Ms Evans having lost 25kg by the time of her big day.

"The wedding was definitely one of my main motivations to change my lifestyle habits," she told news.com.au.

But after seeing a dress she loved but says didn't fit her well, she was determined to wear it.

"It was a fitted dress and I didn't love my body in it."

Kylie Evans, 32, said she found herself in a slump in 2018, having lost motivation and struggled to find the joy in life after struggling to find time for herself. Picture: Supplied

After trying countless different diets, the 32-year-old signed up to Aussie fitness star Tiffiny Hall's Tiffxo program which offers meal plans and at-home weights and cardio workouts.

She said her aim was to lose 5kg, with 10kg being an added bonus.

"But I never ever thought I could lose 25kg."

The mother-of-two said her wedding shred was achieved eating wholesome home-cooked meals, stating she'd loved to snack on treats previously.

"My biggest problem was the endless supply of chocolates and snacks lying around at work. I would constantly nibble on the treats," the radiation specialist said.

Kylie said she was also able to wear her dream dress, adding that she has never felt healthier, more confident and happy. Picture: Vanessa Norris

Ms Evans ended up going for a custom-made gown, tweaking the style of the original dress to help create her dream gown.

"It was lucky I did, because had I bought it off the rack, they wouldn't have been able to take it in as much," she said, adding that the designer of the custom-made dress was able to make adjustments every time she lost weight.

After the birth of her second child and almost one year to her wedding, Kyle decided to change her lifestyle habits. Picture: Supplied

Due to COVID, Ms Evans hadn't seen a lot of her family and friends until her wedding day, saying they were surprised by her incredible transformation.

"After the ceremony and at reception I had so many of our guests come up to me saying how amazing I looked," she said.

Ms Evans said she has never felt better, more healthier and confident in herself.

"You have a dream of what you want to look like on your wedding day but I never though I'd feel and look the way I did - it was amazing."

While she has turned her life around, Ms Evans said it took her a while to notice any significant changes during her transformation.

"I started recording my waist and hip measurements at the end of July and it wasn't until early November that I started to really notice the changes.," she explained.

"I stuck with the meals and worked out whenever I could even if it meant getting up at 5.30am to squeeze it in before the kids woke up."

She went on to lose 25kg ahead of her big day in March this year. Picture: Supplied

Ms Evans said her entire attitude towards life has changed.

"I feel more confident than ever, accepting my stretched and scared belly for what it is. I owe that to having a healthier mindset and outlook on life."

