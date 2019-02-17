Brian's water distribution plan is no pipe dream

MAN WITH A PLAN: Brian Ross with a proposal he submitted to the State Government in 2002 to drought proof Queensland.

MAN WITH A PLAN: Brian Ross with a proposal he submitted to the State Government in 2002 to drought proof Queensland. Greg Bray

EIGHTEEN years after he first submitted his drought-proofing plan to the Queensland Government, Gladstone resident Brian Ross is hopeful something will finally be done.

His proposal, which is centred around redistributing water across the country to areas that need it, was submitted to the Queensland Government in 2002.

Mr Ross has recently presented the document to Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, in the hope of something finally being done about it.

Mr Ross' submission was not advocating for a network of new pipelines.

"Pipes can be used where another form of distribution can't be used, like using an existing waterway or river system,” he said.

"The Chinese have concreted the base of one of their dry river beds and use that to transport water.

"It leaves options open for government engineers and designers to move water down from North Queensland as far as they wish.”

"They don't have to do it all in one lump, they can install sections over a 10 or 20 year period.

"But it's a distribution system which can be extended over time, even to join up with the Murray Darling river system.”

He said if his original proposal had been put in place in 2002 it would have been built by now at an approximate cost of $4 billion.

"We should have done this years ago, because today it will cost $16 billion,” he said.

"But there was continual argument about the Bradford Scheme which goes west, my proposal comes down on the suitable side of the Great Dividing Range.

"I don't see a better alternative.

"Now is the time to do it, other nations have acted, so we shouldn't wait until the last minute, when it's too late.”