Brewery brings three new beers to the table

CHEERS TO THAT: Bert Kangler has been busy behind the scenes at Baffle Creek Brewery, which is releasing three new beers later this year.

WHO doesn't love a frosty cold beer?

When it's a local product it's even better.

Baffle Creek Brewery is releasing three new beers later this year.

Currently they have six in their range.

Co-owner Bea Kangler said the new beers were very "special ones”.

One of the beers coming out is specifically for the cooler months, as winter approaches.

"The next one will be our biggest so far, it has 8.8% alcohol, it is an imperial stout for winter,” Ms Kangler said.

"That will be sold in 500ml bottles, so it's more to be enjoyed like a glass of wine or a glass of whiskey.

"It's not something you buy in a carton, more one or two bottles, it's a special treat.”

The micro-brewery is also releasing a chilli and lime beer for Bundaberg's Winter Feast event, which runs from July 7-16.

"It's a 10-day event with all sorts of foods and drinks,” Ms Kangler said.

"That (beer) will be made with locally grown chillies and limes, it's a pale ale.”

The final beer the brewery is releasing shortly is a mid-strength lager.

Ms Kangler said it was a bit like their Oktoberfest beer but much lighter.

"What we still find is there are many people around that are not too much into crafty beers ... and lagers are more popular than ales still, so we thought when everyone wants it, we'll do it,” she said.

Ms Kangler and her brew master husband, Bert, opened the brewery in March 2015.

The couple is originally from the Bavaria region in Germany, near Munich, where Mr Kangler worked in the industry for 23 years.

Ms Kangler said working in Queensland was "pretty different”.

"The people who are into special beers, they love it,” she said.

"We've won some awards, which is really big.”

Unfortunately Ms Kangler said the market for their speciality beers was not huge.

"The trend is coming but it's not there yet,” she said.

"We also felt the region was happier when we came here.”

Smaller batch beers have been growing in popularity and Ms Kangler said people were becoming more interested in their beers.

"I think what also has to change is what the publicans drink ... I think there are venues or managers that think they should have something special because there is very strong competition,” she said.

"It's more interesting for some to offer special things.”

The brewery was in Gladstone showing their products at the weekend at Crow St's Eats and Beats event and the Feast on East markets.

Ms Kangler said they had great support in Gladstone at events where they could showcase their beer, which was a good thing.