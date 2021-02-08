Menu
Health

Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

by Melissa Iaria
8th Feb 2021 12:29 PM

 

Victoria's chief health officer has come down with a runny nose, sore throat and has just has a COVID-19 test.

Professor Brett Sutton, whose job is to protect the state's public health, said he found himself feeling worse for wear on Monday.

"Not feeling well today - runny nose, sore throat and headache," he tweeted on Monday.

"Tested for #COVIDー19 and at home until I get my result. Just like 4.5 million Victorians have done. Great job by @VicGovDHtest site in Wantirna South. Thanks team."

 

