Brekkie Club a winner free meal a great start to kids' day

BREAKFAST is the most important meal of the day and the students of Gladstone State High School can now kickstart their day with healthy, nutritious food.

Students can enjoy a free breakfast of toast, spreads, fresh fruit, cereal and milk.

Youth Support coordinator Brett Muggeridge said the Breakfast Club program gave students the chance to have a healthy breakfast and socialise with each other.

"It's a great and fantastic way for students to start the day by having breakfast and a chat - there's toast, cereal, fruit, tinned fruit, jam and Vegemite - and having breakfast helps with better school results and attendance,” he said.

"Some of the students might be disadvantaged, or the social side of it (might help) by talking about subject or exam problems.”

The Queensland Government recently made a commitment to providing more than $1million to expand the Foodbank Queensland's School Breakfast program with extra funding across the state.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the high school was providing breakfast for children who would otherwise miss out on the most important meal of the day.

"We know that children who start the day with a healthy and nutritious breakfast are better able to concentrate in the classroom,” Mr Butcher said.

"It's difficult to stay alert and learn when you are hungry.

"I would like to thank the volunteers who are giving up their time to provide for the breakfasts.”

School teacher Jacqui McDonald is diligently there every morning to help the students with more than just Vegemite on toast.

"I'm in every 7.30am to help set up the breakfast menu and to touch base with the students and talk about any problems they might have at school,” Jacqui said.

"I really believe in it.

"It makes a difference and the kids rely on the morning breakfast.”