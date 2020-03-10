Breeding Nemo: Call for volunteers to help save clownfish

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel is calling for volunteers to help take care of clownfish.

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel is calling for volunteers to help take care of clownfish.

The popularity of Finding Nemo had unintended consequences for its lead star.

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel said the film probably had a hand in drawing clownfish into the public eye, creating a lucrative market.

The centre is in the early stages of a captive breeding program to take pressure off wild caught stock sought after in pet shops.

Mr Gabriel said the practice was not as regulated overseas as it was on the Great Barrier Reef.

"We're talking Indonesia and the Philippines - places like that are not monitored and it's just a bit of a free for all," he said.

It's his hope that the program will one day support the pet shop trade throughout CQ.

The centre is running a volunteer information session on March 14 for community members to help secure the long term sustainability of the fish.

They'll be asked to help with feeding, tank cleaning and monitoring water quality.

In the scheme of breeding fish in a marine aquarium, Mr Gabriel said clownfish were one of the easier varieties once they matured and got comfortable.

They like great water quality, good lighting, and exhibit some familiar courting behaviour.

"The males definitely show off to the females, trying to get them to think they're pretty and looking good," Mr Gabriel said.

"Sometimes the females assert their authority by nipping and chasing the males."

Details: Caring for Clownfish Community and Volunteer Training afternoon.

Where: Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre, Boyne Island

When: Saturday March 14. (RSVP March 13)

What: Guest speakers, details for volunteers and a sausage sizzle.

Details: boyneislandeec.eq.edu.au