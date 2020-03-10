Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel is calling for volunteers to help take care of clownfish.
Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel is calling for volunteers to help take care of clownfish.
News

Breeding Nemo: Call for volunteers to help save clownfish

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The popularity of Finding Nemo had unintended consequences for its lead star.

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre principal Michael Gabriel said the film probably had a hand in drawing clownfish into the public eye, creating a lucrative market.

The centre is in the early stages of a captive breeding program to take pressure off wild caught stock sought after in pet shops.

Mr Gabriel said the practice was not as regulated overseas as it was on the Great Barrier Reef.

"We're talking Indonesia and the Philippines - places like that are not monitored and it's just a bit of a free for all," he said.

It's his hope that the program will one day support the pet shop trade throughout CQ.

The centre is running a volunteer information session on March 14 for community members to help secure the long term sustainability of the fish.

They'll be asked to help with feeding, tank cleaning and monitoring water quality.

In the scheme of breeding fish in a marine aquarium, Mr Gabriel said clownfish were one of the easier varieties once they matured and got comfortable.

They like great water quality, good lighting, and exhibit some familiar courting behaviour.

"The males definitely show off to the females, trying to get them to think they're pretty and looking good," Mr Gabriel said.

"Sometimes the females assert their authority by nipping and chasing the males."

 

Details: Caring for Clownfish Community and Volunteer Training afternoon.

Where: Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre, Boyne Island

When: Saturday March 14. (RSVP March 13)

What: Guest speakers, details for volunteers and a sausage sizzle.

Details: boyneislandeec.eq.edu.au

More Stories

Show More
clownfish finding nemo great barrier reef volunteer
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        premium_icon Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        News Small businesses may feel the effect of a drop in business confidence as the economic fall out of coronavirus continues.

        ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        premium_icon ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        News LUKE Hambleton was in his West Gladstone home with his young family when he heard...

        Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        premium_icon Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        Crime The business owner was a repeat offender.

        Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        premium_icon Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        Crime The 51-year-old had eight ciders and between four to five glasses of vodka before...