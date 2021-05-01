‘Breathtaking’ country retreat full of surprises

There’s more than meets the eye at this strikingly simple home outside Ballarat, including a surprising centre that lets you see the sky above.

This "one-of-a-kind" architectural masterpiece brings the outside world inside through its grand design.

Sliding glass doors break up the home's simple yet striking facade of natural timber, to open it up to the rural surrounds of its 4.05ha block.

The property is nestled on a quiet, no-through road on the slopes of Mount Buninyong, outside Ballarat - and it's now on the market, with a $1.5m-$1.65m price guide.

"In the beautiful weather, you can open up the whole house and let the breeze through," Buxton Ballarat director Mark Nunn said of 15 Ogilvie Lane, Buninyong.

"It gets beautiful sweeping valley views. (The vendors) had owned the block for a while and wanted to make it something special, rather than just a normal house.

"It's a one-of-a-kind home, no doubt about it."

Mr Nunn noted the double-glazed windows allowed for an abundance of natural light to flood every room, emphasising the three-bedroom house's connection to the environment.

Warm finishes inside.

While the pad appears as an imposing rectangular structure, the exterior hides an inviting open-air atrium at the heart.

"The centrepiece is really the atrium with the gum tree growing in the middle," Mr Nunn said.

It also features a pond and a deck area where occupants can watch the changing skies above.

Mr Nunn said the main bedroom, with a walk-in wardrobe and a spacious ensuite, was another standout space.

Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the sleeping space, allowing the lucky owners to view "breathtaking sunsets and sunrises".

Sleep like a log in this dreamy bedroom.

"It's nice to see beautiful weather, but it's also really amazing to see gloomy weather rolling in," the agent said.

"The property is very rustic in its theme. It has an industrial type of look with the finishes of the polished concrete floors and exposed bronze pipe work."

Two additional bedrooms round out the impressive accommodation.

Thoughtful design details include hidden storage space that doubles as a window seat, plus an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with a fireplace for cold winter nights.

The self-contained studio.

There is also a self-contained studio, with a bathroom and a three-car garage attached, which could serve as a teenage retreat, a home office or even an Airbnb.

"We are mainly getting owner-occupier interest - and a lot of buyers from Melbourne," Mr Nunn said.

Originally published as 'Breathtaking' country retreat full of surprises

The impressive home is something you’d expect to see on Grand Designs.

Natural timer and double-glazed windows make up the facade.

Natural light fills every room.

The impressive open-air atrium with a gum tree is the centrepiece of the home.

Watch sunrises and sunsets.

Bronze pipes in the bathroom.

Inside the multipurpose space.