‘Breathtaking’ Clinton home hits market for $599K

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

AN AWARD-winning Clinton home has just hit the market for $599,000.

The property at 170 J Hickey Ave home was built by CCF homes and was listed for sale by RE/MAX Energy on Wednesday.

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

The five bedroom, three bathroom home has been described as “breathtaking” in the listing with high celiings and a timber, steel and glass staircase.

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

“The beautiful new kitchen with stainless steel appliances includes an electric under bench oven, gas cooktop, pullout rangehood, integrated dishwasher, plumbing to the refrigerator and an abundance of cupboard and stone benchtop space which includes a corner pantry and breakfast bar,” the listing reads.

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

Each of the five bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes; two of the bedrooms are airconditioned and all have ceiling fans.

The master bedroom also has a private balcony and an ensuite with a double shower and double vanity.

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

“The property features a luxurious resort style outdoor area with a relaxing entertainment cabana overlooking an inviting wet-edge tiled 63m2 saltwater swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped private gardens,” the listing reads.

THE HIA Award winning family home built by renowned local builders, CCF Homes with five bedrooms, an abundance of living space and glorious pool on a generous 1,303m2 allotment has hit the market for $599,000.

“The fully fenced backyard is perfect for the pets and kids with a cubby house with side access through double gates to the side of the home.”

For inquiries contact Ros Waters on 0447788997.