Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

Emelia Dauway has been named Inspirational Woman of the year at the Regional Women's Network awards

EMELIA Dauway often travels straight from a yoga class she teaches in Rockhampton to the hospital where she attends surgery every two weeks.

"I incorporate mindfulness and yoga into my surgical practice to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment," she said.

"It's not only about removing the cancer but restoring the patient physically and mentally."

Dr Dauway was named Inspirational Women of the Year at the Regional Women's Network lunch yesterday.

She is an American-trained surgeon who moved to Central Queensland four years ago to practise oncologic surgery and educate women in regional areas about breast cancer treatment options.

Dr Dauway owns the Centre for Personal Renewal in Gladstone and co-invented a radioactive seed procedure which localises non-palpable lesions.

She also founded Restore More, a non-profit organisation that raises awareness and provides funds for reconstructive surgery for women in areas such as El Salvador, Haiti and Nepal.

Dr Dauway and a colleague recently travelled to Longreach, visiting GPs along the way to inform them about the latest innovations in cancer patients' safety and outcomes.

In accepting her award, Dr Dauway said women deserved the right to standard health care regardless of geographic location.

"Breast preservation combined with radiation offers a similar survival rate to mastectomy, but a lot of women are making fear-based decisions," she said.

"And for those who choose mastectomy, women should have the right to breast reconstruction."

Dr Dauway described her background in a traditionally male-dominated field when she began her studies in the US.

"There were no women surgeons in my year and barely any people of colour in the hospital," she said.

"Years later, when I was invited back, there was 40per cent women enrolled."

Dr Dauway said she was happy to network with other finalists and guests at the International Women's Week event.

"If you put women in the same room, you discover they all have gifts and something to share," she said.

"As a mindfulness coach, I know that if you focus on your efforts, you can accomplish more than you ever imagine."