Bream and barra bonanza coming to Gladstone

TOP COMP: Rockhampton's Craig Griffiths is Australia's premier BARRA angler and will be the man to beat at the Venom Rods BARRA Australian Open. Gladstone will host the Shimano round of the Costa BREAM Series on September 7-8 and Venom Rods BARRA Australian Open at Lake Awoonga on September 10-12. Contributed

GLADSTONE anglers will have multiple chances to mix it with some of Australia's best when the region hosts two Australian Bass Tournaments series events in September.

Tournaments director Steve Morgan said the events were run differently to other competitions. "It's a draw event, which means that anglers who enter with a boat are randomly drawn with entrants without a boat,” Mr Morgan said.

"We accept as many non-boater entries as we get boats to an event.

"A boater and non-boater fish with each other for a day.

"Anglers fish for their heaviest five bream each day, giving individual anglers a total of 10 fish over the two days.”

Mr Morgan said the bream event would be run fully on the ABT App (powered by the Track My Fish app).

"This means there won't be a traditional weigh-in at a point on the land,” he said.

"Instead, there'll be constant on-live and near-live coverage with live picture feeds and scoreboards.

"It also means that we can help collect valuable fish health data for the estuary.

"With anglers using the app, a length/weight curve and algorithm allocates weighs to the picture of the bream submitted on the app.

"Boaters fish against boaters for cash prizes and non-boaters compete against other non-boaters for product prizes.”

Entry fees are $250 for a boater and $125 for a non-boater.

South Burnett fishing guide Matthew Mott keeps his schedule free for ABT BARRA events. Contributed

The barramundi event takes a slightly different format.

"It still uses the app - albeit with bigger rulers and a barra length/weight curve - but it's a teams event where anglers get to choose their fishing partner,” Mr Morgan said.

"It's a $550 entry fee. A team's best five barra a session count towards a final weight and the three days' weights are added together to rank a winner.

"100 per cent of entry fees are returned to anglers in the form of cash prizes for the BARRA Aus Open - so 50 teams would have a $25,000 prize pool and most likely a $10,000 first-place cheque.”

Mr Morgan said he expected "anywhere between 20-50 teams for the Open” and encouraged locals to enter.

"Locals should have the advantage on their home lake,” he said.

"ABT events are all about visiting an area, catching the fish and releasing them alive so that there is no negative environmental footprint - just a positive economic one.”

Dylan Mott fishes with his father, Matthew, during the BARRA events and they make a great father/son combination. Contributed

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Darryl Branthwaite said Lake Awoonga was in prime fishing condition.

"The tournament itself is quite prestigious with anglers vying for credibility within the industry,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"Now with Awoonga being the way it is now it's the most stocked barra impoundment in Australia.

"With the barra now knocking on 800mm long and growing at 1mm a day in 12 months they'll be over a metre.

"In September they'll be some around the metre long but a lot around 850-900mm.”

Mr Branthwaite also expected Gladstone's waterways to turn it on when it came to bream fishing.

"Bream is the most caught fish at the Boyne Tannum HookUp but their growth is very slow,” he said.

"The bream around this region are quite plentiful but a bream 30cm long is about a 30-year-old fish. Their growth is very slow and they might only grow 5mm a year.”

Mr Branthwaite said the events "would do wonders” for accommodation providers and fuel and food outlets.

For more information on BARRA series click here, for the BREAM series click here.