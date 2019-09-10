Breakthrough for new emergency department

BREAKING THROUGH: Dr Dilip Kumar, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, Leigh Lanzon, Steve Williamson, Sandy Munro, Tina Zawila and Matt Cooke were on hand for works on the connecting wall at the new Gladstone emergency department construction site.

PROGRESS is well under way at Gladstone Hospital’s emergency department, with the new building under construction linked to the existing building today.

The Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, joined Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson, board member Tina Zawila, Gladstone Hospital director Sandy Munro and a number of hospital staff as works were undertaken to connect the two buildings.

“We’ve heard a lot of negative stories over the last few weeks and I’m going to say today this is a positive news story,” Mr Butcher said.

“This is a huge building being done here in the Gladstone Hospital and something the community desperately wanted when I first got elected.

“People didn’t believe me when I said we were going to get a $42 million accident-and-emergency (department) – they said they’ll believe it when they see it. Well we’re seeing it here today.”

The new department will be double the size of the current one and have triple the number of beds.

Mr Williamson said the new facility would “transform” services at the hospital.

“It will be one of the best if not the best emergency department in regional Queensland,” Mr Williamson said.

The new facility is expected to be complete in mid-2020.