'Breaks my heart': Gladstone girl can't say 'I love you mummy'

"EIGHT years old with the brain of a baby."

According to her mum, Gladstone girl Zoe-Lee has severe autism, global efficiency delay, chromosome deficiency, asthma and epilepsy.

Mum Kris Dorman said Zoe-Lee still needs to be tested for other conditions.

She said Zoe-Lee is unable to care for herself, talk, read or write, or feed herself except for finger food.

"As a mum, I want her to have a chance at normal life," Kris said.

"I'm just like every other mum, who wants to see their kids grow up, get married, have kids of their own."

She said Zoe-Lee would probably need a high level of care for the rest of her life.

"She's still in nappies and, more than likely, she will have to be for the rest of he life," she said.

"Her brain is not matured properly and (not) sending the right signals to different parts of her body, so she is forever confused.

"She has never been able to self control her own body temperature and with that she suffers severe nose bleeds, to point where she is hospitalised.

"At a very young age she's already starting to go through puberty."

Kris is raising funds to help with Zoe-Lee's care.

"The medicine and treatments that she needs to receive on a daily basis are not cheap, nor are the specialists that she needs to see for the rest of her life.

"As a single mother on a pension, I'm finding it difficult.

"I've never had the chance for my daughter to say I love you mummy, or tell me how her day was... Let alone if someone is hurting her.

"It breaks my heart."

Kris said she was seeking the public's help in giving Zoe-Lee a better quality of life.

To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page.