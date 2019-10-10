Breakout star blitzes ARIA nominations
It is officially the year of breakout pop artist Tones and I, with her smash hit Dance Monkey topping the 2019 ARIA Awards leader board with eight nominations.
In just over a year, the infectiously unique 19-year-old artist has gone from quitting her retail job to busk in Byron Bay to holding No.1 on the ARIA singles chart for a historic 10 weeks and also claim No.1 in the UK last week.
Her rags to riches story, from living in her van while building audiences of hundreds busking on the streets of Byron to performing in front of 100,000 at the AFL Grand Final, is both a tale of doing it old school and finding a global audience in the streaming era.
She has more than 300 million streams, has hit No.1 in seven other countries around the world and topped the Global Shazam charts, signalling there are still more fans discovering her music each week.
But it's not just Dance Monkey earworming its way into the pop Zeitgeist, with Never Seen The Rain and her debut single Johnny Run Away also bouncing around the top 50.
While Tones represents the future of Australian pop, soul blues band Teskey Brothers prove there is still a heartland for rock here, winning seven nominations for their second album Run Home Slow.
Equal with seven nominations are hip hop heroes Hilltop Hoods, currently on tour in Europe, whose Great Expanse album and tour cemented their place as the country's biggest band this year. Both are up for the coveted Album of the Year award.
More breakthrough female artists were recognised for their contributions to the Australian soundtrack in 2019, with the sweet-singing, tough-talking Thelma Plum and Julia Jacklin each receiving six nominations.
If you needed evidence that Paul Kelly is the GOAT, a truly remarkable musical superstar who can do anything, he has made ARIA history this year with three different records nominated across three different genres in his clutch of five nominations.
Thirteen Ways To Look At Birds, his classical collaboration with James Ledger, won Best Classical Album at the nominations event in Sydney on Thursday where the artisan and fine arts trophies are given out ahead of the televised awards on November 27.
MORE NEWS
Uber's new reward for best behaved riders revealed
Ikea fridge among year's worst products
His Nature record is up for the Best Adult Contemporary gong while his Live At The Opera Housealbum has been nominated in the Best Blues and Roots category.
Last year's ARIA awards stars Amy Shark and Dean Lewis are carry-over champions in 2019, each receiving four nominations including Song of the Year.
And Guy Sebastian, host of the 2019 ARIA Awards, and the artist most likely robbed of a No.1 for his brilliant song Choir, has received four nominations, including Best Pop Release.
After several years of frustration among the hip hop and r&b communities about being lumped into the Best Urban Release, they each got their own categories this year with Best Hip Hop and Best Soul/R&B Release.
The 2019 ARIA Awards will be held at the Star in Sydney on November 27.
Album Of The Year
Dean Lewis - A Place We Knew
Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace
The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow
Thelma Plum - Better In Blak
Best Male Artist
Dean Lewis - A Place We Knew
Guy Sebastian - Choir
Hayden James - Between Us
Matt Corby - Rainbow Valley
Paul Kelly - Nature
Best Female Artist
Amy Shark - Mess Her Up
Jessica Mauboy - Little Things
Julia Jacklin - Crushing
Thelma Plum - Better In Blak
Tones And I - Dance Monkey
Best Dance Release
Dom Dolla - Take It
FISHER - You Little Beauty
Peking Duk & Jack River - Sugar
PNAU - Solid Gold
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace
Best Group
5 Seconds Of Summer - Easier
Birds Of Tokyo - Good Lord
Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse
RÜFÜS DU SOL - Solace
The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow
Breakthrough Artist
G Flip - About Us
Stella Donnelly - Beware Of The Dogs
The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow
Thelma Plum - Better In Blak
Tones And I - Dance Monkey
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark - Mess Her Up
Dean Lewis - A Place We Knew
Guy Sebastian - Choir
Thelma Plum - Better In Blak
Tones And I - Dance Monkey
Best Hip Hop Release
Baker Boy - Cool As Hell
Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse
Illy - Then What
Sampa The Great - Final Form
Tkay Maidza - Awake feat. JPEGMAFIA
Best Soul/R&B Release
Kaiit - Miss Shiney
Matt Corby - Rainbow Valley
Adrian Eagle - AOK
Genesis Owusu - WUTD + Vultures
Tash Sultana - Can't Buy Happiness
Best independent Release
Angie McMahon - Salt
G Flip - About Us
Julia Jacklin - Crushing
The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow
Tones And I - The Kids Are Coming
Best Rock Album
Amyl and The Sniffers - Amyl and The Sniffers
Holy Holy - My Own Pool Of Light
Jimmy Barnes - My Criminal Record
Midnight Oil - Armistice Day: Live at The Domain, Sydney
Skegss - My Own Mess
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Julia Jacklin - Crushing
Paul Kelly - Nature
Samantha Jade - The Magic of Christmas
Seeker Lover Keeper - Wild Seeds
The Paper Kites - On The Corner Where You Live
Best Country Album
Charlie Collins - Snowpine
Felicity Urquhart - Frozen Rabbit
Lee Kernaghan - Backroad Nation
Morgan Evans - Things We Drink To
Sara Storer - Raindance
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
Clowns - Nature/Nurture
Dead Letter Circus - Dead Letter Circus
DZ Deathrays - Positive Rising: Part 1
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - Infest The Rats' Nest
Northlane - Alien
Best Blues & Roots Album
Dan Sultan - Aviary Takes
John Butler Trio - HOME
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - Fishing For Fishies
Paul Kelly - Live At Sydney Opera House
The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow
Best Children's Album
Dan Sultan - Nali & Friends
Kamil Ellis and Ensemble Offspring - Classic Kids: Music For The Dreaming
Regurgitator's Pogogo Show - The Really Really Really Really Boring Album
The Beanies - Imagination Station
The Wiggles - Party Time!
PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS
Best Video presented by YouTube Music
Baker Boy - Cool As Hell
Briggs - Life Is Incredible feat. Greg Holden
G Flip - Drink Too Much
Guy Sebastian - Choir
Hilltop Hoods - Exit Sign feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal
Jessica Mauboy - Little Things
PNAU - Solid Gold
Sampa The Great - Final Form
Thelma Plum - Better In Blak
Tones And I - Dance Monkey
Best Australian Live Act
Amy Shark - Amy Shark Australian Tour
Baker Boy - Cool As Hell Tour
Electric Fields - 2000 And Whatever Tour
Gang Of Youths - Say Yes To Life Tour
Hilltop Hoods - The Great Expanse World Tour
Keith Urban - Graffiti U Tour 2019
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Australian Tour 2019
Midnight Oil - Midnight Oil
Peking Duk - Peking Duk's Biggest Tour Ever… So Far
The Teskey Brothers - The Teskey Brothers - Intimate Venue Tour
Song Of The Year presented by YouTube Music
5 Seconds Of Summer - Easier
Amy Shark - Mess Her Up
Birds Of Tokyo - Good Lord
Dean Lewis - 7 Minutes
Guy Sebastian - Choir
Hilltop Hoods - Leave Me Lonely
Kian - Waiting
Morgan Evans - Day Drunk
Ocean Alley - Confidence
Tones and I - Dance Monkey
B
Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
Khalid - Free Spirit
P!nk - Hurts 2B Human
Post Malone - Hollywood's Bleeding
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift - Lover
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Telstra ARIA Music Teacher of the Year
Antonio Chiappetta (St Andrews College, Marayong, NSW)
Bel Skinner (North Regional TAFE, WA)
Julie Rennick (Gunnedah Conservatorium, NSW)
Lee Strickland (Narbethong State Special School, QLD)
ARTISAN AWARDS
Best Cover Art
WINNER: Emilie Pfitzner for Thelma Plum - Better in Blak
Engineer Of The Year
WINNER: Sam Teskey for The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow
Producer Of The Year
WINNER: Dann Hume for Matt Corby - Rainbow Valley
FINE ARTS AWARDS
Best Classical Album
WINNER: Paul Kelly, James Ledger - Thirteen Ways To Look At Birds
Best Jazz Album
WINNER: Kate Ceberano and Paul Grabowsky - TRYST
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
WINNER: Various Artists - The Recording Studio
Best World Music Album
WINNER: Melbourne Ska Orchestra - One Year Of Ska