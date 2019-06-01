Young boy killed in tragic accident

Menu
An accident has occurred at a business on Edward St, Chinchilla.
News

31st May 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A ONE-YEAR-OLD boy has died in a tragic accident along Edward St in Chinchilla.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am on Friday.

Queensland police said initial investigations indicate a car was reversing near the entrance to a commercial premises around 10.45am when the boy was struck by the vehicle.

Emergency services attended however the boy was declared deceased at the scene.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old man, was not injured during the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one person has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital for emotional distress.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

