BREAKING: 'Worst approach': Workers warn bosses with protest

GLADSTONE Power Station workers have again hit out at their managers about their disapproval of proposed changes to employee conditions.

Early this morning about 70 workers stood outside the Gladstone Power Station protesting against proposed changes to their Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

This week results from an employee ballot vote were another sign the workforce strongly rejected the proposals by management.

Of the 164 votes, 162 were against the EBA, one voted for change and another refused to vote.

Holding signs that read, "No Rio greed" and "Our EBA the only fair way", the workers stood united for more than an hour before starting work today.

Australian Manufacturer's Workers Union delegate and Gladstone Power Station employee of six years Andrew Lockwood said the ballot results took no one by surprise.

"Look at the wording they're using, saying there's no change to normal time earnings and existing employees," he said.

Yesterday NRG management said in a media statement they had made a "reasonable" proposal for workers.

"We have made a reasonable offer which proposes no changes to existing wages, hours, leave, superannuation and other benefits for existing employees, and we are maintaining all award protections such as consultation and redundancy provisions."

After the protest, Electrical Trades Union central Queensland state president Craig Giddins told workers their application for protected industrial action is progressing with the Fair Work Commission.

Gladstone Power Station worker of 1993 Kerry Moffit said he was protesting for his grandchildren's working conditions.

"This is the worst approach to bargaining I've seen," he said.

"It's so negative, it's their way or the highway."

Mr Moffit was on a day off today but joined the 70 other workers in the protest outside the Gladstone Power Station early this morning.