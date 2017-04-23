BREAKING: Man jumps fences, runs through yards in cop chase

A man was spotted jumping fences into people's yards while trying to flee from police officers last night in Tannum Sands.

Around 2am the man, described as "tall and skinny" by one resident, was seen jumping fences in Fox Ct and Wedge St in Tannum Sands.

Gladstone Police confirmed officers were involved in a chase late last night in the area.

"Someone took off on the police officers," a spokesperson said.

Officers caught the man, arrested him and he was later released.

It's unknown why he fled.

Hayley, a Wedge St resident, woke to her mum yelling at the man to get out of their yard.

"Our dog started barking and mum looked out her window and saw him running and climbing over our fence," she said.

"Everyone woke up from Mum yelling at him to get out of the yard, she was yelling my name too because I was downstairs," he said.

"He went up Fox Court and into a backyard behind our house, at that time there was a police officer on foot chasing him and another following in the car.

"He then jumped the fence into our neighbours yard and scaled his wall into our yard."

Hayley and her family spoke to two of their neighbours of the usually quiet street, who were all worried and shocked.

"We all went around our property and checked to make sure there wasn't anyone else with him."