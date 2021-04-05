Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

BREAKING: Woman’s body found in charity bin on Coast

by Luke Mortimer
5th Apr 2021 8:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was found dead inside a charity bin outside a Gold Coast store.

The horrific discovery on West Burleigh Rd was reported by a member of the public about 7am on Monday.

It's understood the woman is aged in the 30s.

The charity bin is located behind Stocklands Burleigh Heads Shopping Centre

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and attended, but a spokeswoman would not provide more information.

More to come

Originally published as BREAKING: Woman's body found in charity bin on Coast

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2021 hailed a great success

        Premium Content Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2021 hailed a great success

        Water Sports “This weekend showed some great seamanship.”

        20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

        Local Faces The overcast conditions could not stop the region attending the final day of the...

        BOATIES BEWARE: Gale force wind warning for Capricornia

        Premium Content BOATIES BEWARE: Gale force wind warning for Capricornia

        Weather BOM issued an update for the greater Gladstone region.

        Motorcyclist hospitalised following Gladstone region crash

        Premium Content Motorcyclist hospitalised following Gladstone region crash

        News The incident occurred on a residential street in South Gladstone.