Breaking: woman treated for chemicals in eyes

A woman is being treated by paramedics at Agnes Water after getting cleaning chemicals in her eyes.

UPDATE 9:45am: PARAMEDICS have treated a woman who got cleaning chemicals in her eyes at an Anges Water business.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said paramedics attended a location on Heights Entrance at 9.06am and treated a woman in her 30’s who got cleaning chemicals in her eyes.

She is now in a stable condition, the spokesman said.

He said the woman declined transport to hospital by ambulance, and indicated she may be getting taken to hospital by private vehicle.

