A woman is being treated by paramedics at Agnes Water after getting cleaning chemicals in her eyes.
News

Breaking: woman treated for chemicals in eyes

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
UPDATE 9:45am: PARAMEDICS have treated a woman who got cleaning chemicals in her eyes at an Anges Water business.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said paramedics attended a location on Heights Entrance at 9.06am and treated a woman in her 30’s who got cleaning chemicals in her eyes.

She is now in a stable condition, the spokesman said.

He said the woman declined transport to hospital by ambulance, and indicated she may be getting taken to hospital by private vehicle.

INITIAL REPORT: A WOMAN has suffered chemical burns to her eyes in an incident at Agnes Water this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Heights Entrance, next door to Foodworks at 9.06am after reports a woman, aged 30, got grill cleaning chemicals in her eyes.

Paramedics are currently on the scene of the incident.

More to come

