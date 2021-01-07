BREAKING: Woman treated after crashing into Bilo store
Afternoon shopping has been disrupted in Biloela after a car crashed into a busy grocery store in the town’s centre.
Paramedics responded to a single vehicle road traffic crash on Grevilea St at the Drakes supermarket around 12.10pm.
The crash reportedly involved one 70-year-old woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, who was being looked after by Drakes staff.
The responding paramedics arrived on scene a short time later and reported the vehicle involved had “very minor” damage to it.
No backup was required by the responding paramedics as of 12.24pm.
More to come.