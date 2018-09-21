Menu
HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St.
Breaking

BREAKING: Two hospitalised after head-on crash on Derby St

Andrew Thorpe
by
21st Sep 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM

11.10AM: TWO people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on crash at South Gladstone this morning.

The crash involved a large truck and a white Nissan Cube mini-van, and happened at the intersection of Derby St and Coon St (which flows on from Lyons St) shortly before 9.45am.

The patients were both female and were in a stable condition when they were taken to hospital.

 

One of those patients was a woman who was trapped inside the mini-van with spinal injuries before she was freed with the help of firefighters.

The front of the mini-van has suffered serious damage and parts are being removed from the roadway by police.

Police remain at the intersection directing traffic as the mini-van is towed, but firefighters and paramedics have left the scene.

 

10.30AM: THREE ambulances are on the scene at a serious crash on Derby St at South Gladstone.

The crash was reported at 9.42am and involved a truck and another vehicle, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman.

A woman is reportedly trapped inside the other vehicle with a back injury, according to the spokesman.

Police and firefighters are also at the scene and are conducting traffic control.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

gladstone roads gladstone traffic
Gladstone Observer

