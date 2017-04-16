28°
News

GALLERY: Rescue chopper treats victim's internal and facial injuries

Emily Pidgeon
| 16th Apr 2017 9:17 AM Updated: 12:34 PM
A serious car crashon the Bruce Hwy near Raglan.
A serious car crashon the Bruce Hwy near Raglan. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE:

The woman was treated by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's doctor and critical care paramedic for suspected internal and facial injuries suffered during the crash.

The patient was flown by the helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

The 24-year-old man, who was driving and one of the two kids in the car, were also injured in the crash and taken by road to Rockhampton Hospital.

EARLIER: 11:45AM

A 24-YEAR-OLD man and a 23-year-old woman were seriously injured in a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan this morning.

A police statement said initial information suggests about 7.20am, the vehicle was travelling on the highway near Raglan when it left the road, crashing into a concrete culvert.

Both from Narangba, the man had serious leg injuries and the woman had terrible injuries to her face.

They were taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bruce Highway was closed but has since reopened.

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE: 10.13am

The Bruce Hwy is now open in both directions. 

It is believed the man and 20-month-old boy were sent to Rockhampton Base Hospital. 

It is believed the six-week-old boy suffered very minor scratches and the woman has sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

A tow truck was on scene.

UPDATE:

The rescue helicopter has landed and is expected to bring the woman to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed heading towards Rockhampton.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN is entrapped in a vehicle after a crash involving two young children earlier this morning.

Gladstone senior sergeant Jim Vogler said the single vehicle accident happened before 7.20am on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan, north of Mt Larcom.

A Queensland Ambulance Services (QAS) spokes woman said there was four people involved.

"At the moment we have got a female patient currently entrapped and we're working on extracting her," she said.

"We also have two children uninjured ... 20-months-old and six-weeks-old.

"The gentleman self extracted and he has got some possible fractures to his foot."

There will be a helicopter attending the scene to airlift the female to hospital.

It is believed the vehicle went off the road and down an embankment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This part of Bruce Hwy is currently closed.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crash qas qps single-vehicle crash

GALLERY: Rescue chopper treats victim's internal and facial injuries

GALLERY: Rescue chopper treats victim's internal and facial...

Woman trapped in vehicle, two young children involved in car crash near Raglan

Are you living the life of a typical Australian?

Are you living the typical Queenslander life?

Are you a typical Queenslander? The answer might surprise you.

Agnes man's trailer stolen after serious crash

LOW ACT: This trailer was stolen from a crash scene involving an Agnes Water man's car written off.

'Low act': Agnes man's trailer stolen from serious crash scene

OPINION: Former Mt Larcom Show member says shows won't become one

The 2016 Gladstone show.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

"Never happen" Mt Larcom and Gladstone shows will stay separate

Local Partners

'We're screwed': Residents fed up with high power prices

WHAT YOU SAID: Businesses and residents struggling with power prices

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

GUIDE: What's on for the final day of the Harbour Festival

Gladstone Harbour Festival 2017.

Harbour Festival: the things you can't miss

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.

PHOTOS: The classic cars of Gladstone

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!