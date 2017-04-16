GALLERY: Rescue chopper treats victim's internal and facial injuries

A serious car crashon the Bruce Hwy near Raglan.

UPDATE:

The woman was treated by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's doctor and critical care paramedic for suspected internal and facial injuries suffered during the crash.

The patient was flown by the helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

The 24-year-old man, who was driving and one of the two kids in the car, were also injured in the crash and taken by road to Rockhampton Hospital.

EARLIER: 11:45AM

A 24-YEAR-OLD man and a 23-year-old woman were seriously injured in a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan this morning.

A police statement said initial information suggests about 7.20am, the vehicle was travelling on the highway near Raglan when it left the road, crashing into a concrete culvert.

Both from Narangba, the man had serious leg injuries and the woman had terrible injuries to her face.

Car crash on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan: A woman had to be airlifted after this car crash on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan

They were taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bruce Highway was closed but has since reopened.

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE: 10.13am

The Bruce Hwy is now open in both directions.

It is believed the man and 20-month-old boy were sent to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

It is believed the six-week-old boy suffered very minor scratches and the woman has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A tow truck was on scene.

UPDATE:

The rescue helicopter has landed and is expected to bring the woman to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed heading towards Rockhampton.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN is entrapped in a vehicle after a crash involving two young children earlier this morning.

Gladstone senior sergeant Jim Vogler said the single vehicle accident happened before 7.20am on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan, north of Mt Larcom.

A Queensland Ambulance Services (QAS) spokes woman said there was four people involved.

"At the moment we have got a female patient currently entrapped and we're working on extracting her," she said.

"We also have two children uninjured ... 20-months-old and six-weeks-old.

"The gentleman self extracted and he has got some possible fractures to his foot."

There will be a helicopter attending the scene to airlift the female to hospital.

It is believed the vehicle went off the road and down an embankment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This part of Bruce Hwy is currently closed.