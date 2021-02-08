Menu
Emergency services are responding to a marine sting at Turkey Beach.
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman stung at Turkey Beach

Eilish Massie
8th Feb 2021 12:30 PM
UPDATE 12.53pm:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was being treated by paramedics at a private residence.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient had sustained a foot injury from a marine sting. 

More to come. 

INITIAL 12.21pm: Paramedics are on their way to Turkey Beach after a woman reportedly suffered a marine sting.

Crews were called to the Turkey Beach General Store at Worthington Rd.

It is believed the woman, 51, was bitten on the foot, suffered a puncture mark and was having a bad reaction.

More to come.

