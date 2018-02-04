Woman stretchered out of wrecked car in middle of intersection

A WOMAN is on her way to Gladstone Hospital after the car she was driving crashed at the intersection of Tank St and Auckland St this afternoon.

About 3.45pm, emergency services responded to 000 calls reporting the single-vehicle crash outside the Young Australian Hotel.

It is understood a member of the public was directing traffic while police were still en route.

Paramedics assessed the one and only middle aged patient on scene before carefully placing her on a stretcher.

The driver is on her way to Gladstone Hospital. Sarah Steger

The woman appeared to be physically unharmed according to witnesses but was suffering from shock.

Initial reports are the car she was driving collided with a pole.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have made the scene safe and have left the site in the hands of police.

An RACQ tow truck is on the way.

Until its arrival, it is believe police will continue to conduct traffic control.

Updates to follow.