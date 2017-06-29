25°
News

UPDATE: Man was 'waving machete', driving stolen vehicle

Tegan Annett
Andrew Thorpe
and | 29th Jun 2017 2:12 PM Updated: 3:03 PM
STABBED: Police attend a South Gladstone address where a woman has reportedly been injured in the hand with a machete.
STABBED: Police attend a South Gladstone address where a woman has reportedly been injured in the hand with a machete.

3.02pm: POLICE have confirmed a man has been taken into custody in connection to an incident at a South Gladstone address earlier this afternoon.

Police attended the scene of the incident after receiving a 000 call at 1.19pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man in question allegedly turned up to the address in a stolen vehicle and was waving a machete.

"Somehow a woman was injured in the hand, we don't yet know how or why," the spokesman said.

The man in question then left the scene in the stolen vehicle, dumping it at the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd in Clinton.

He was located by police near the vehicle at 1.54pm and taken into custody.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

STOLEN VEHICLE: The man abandoned a stolen vehicle at the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd, according to police.
STOLEN VEHICLE: The man abandoned a stolen vehicle at the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd, according to police.

 

IN CUSTODY: A man was taken into custody by police near the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd in connection with an alleged stabbing at a South Gladstone address.
IN CUSTODY: A man was taken into custody by police near the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd in connection with an alleged stabbing at a South Gladstone address.

2.12pm: A MAN is believed to be in police custody after allegedly stabbing a woman in the hand with a "machete" at a South Gladstone address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics attended a private residence after being notified of the incident by police at 1.23pm.

They transported a patient in a stable condition to Gladstone Base Hospital at 1.40pm.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone crime gladstone police

