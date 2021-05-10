Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

Woman hospitalised after crashing into parked car

Aden Stokes
10th May 2021 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
UPDATE, 9.05AM:  A woman has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back pain after being extricated from her car.

It is understood the woman crashed into a parked car in North Rockhampton on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Richardson Road, Park Avenue, about 7.10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle crashed into a stationary vehicle, which was believed to be parked on the side of the northbound lane.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, crews assisted Queensland Ambulance Service with freeing the woman from here vehicle and moving her onto a spine board.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing a woman in her 60s with back pain.

Police were conducting traffic control until the two vehicles were removed from the roadway.

