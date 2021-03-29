BREAKING: Where COVID positive man went in Gladstone

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young announced on Monday a person who has tested positive to COVID visited Gladstone between March 25 to 28. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young announced on Monday a person who has tested positive to COVID visited Gladstone between March 25 to 28. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

UPDATE 10AM: The person who tested positive to COVID after visiting Gladstone from March 25 to 27 has been revealed as a man.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett has taken to social media to warn the community and reveal the locations the man visited.

“To date all his close contacts have returned a negative result which is great news for the Gladstone Region,” Cr Burnett said.

“As we currently have no community transmission in Gladstone, Queensland Health has not enforced the three day lockdown on our community, however if you have attended the venues below on the following dates or you have any symptoms please get tested immediately.

Here are the locations visited by the person:

March 25, Gin Gin Bakery 1.26pm to 1.33pm casual contacts

Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse and Caravan Park 2.35pm to 2.45pm casual contacts

March 26, Spinnaker Park Café, 222 Alf O’Rourke Drive, 10.22am to 11.23am. All staff and patrons close contacts

Stockland Gladstone Coles Kin Kora 12.09pm to 12.33pm casual contacts

Stockland Gladstone including BWS West Gladstone 4.46pm to 5pm casual contacts

Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade 7.23pm to 9.30pm. All staff and patrons close contacts

27 March, Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade 7.33am to 8.20am. All staff and patrons close contacts.

CQHHS has increased fever clinic hours across the next 3 days.

“Anyone with any symptoms at all should present for testing,” Cr Burnett said.

INITIAL: A person who tested positive to COVID and visited the Gladstone region at the weekend was one of 10 new virus cases announced this morning.

The Queensland Government held a press conference this morning to provide an update on the evolving COVID situation when the Gladstone visitor was revealed.

Four of the new cases were locally acquired and one of them had travelled to Gladstone from March 25 to 28.

Greater Brisbane will go into a three day lockdown from 5pm on Monday night as a result of 10 positive COVID detections overnight.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the COVID positive person was in Gladstone for three days while infected with COVID.

The latest Queensland virus cluster is the highly infectious UK COVID strain.

More to come.