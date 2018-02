The Gladstone Regional Council has been alerted to a potential sink hole at Seventeen Seventy.

RESIDENTS have been warned of a potential sink hole just below the low tide mark at Seventeen Seventy.

During the past three days a tourist staying nearby watched it develop, and recently alerted Gladstone Regional Council.

Via a Facebook post, the Gladstone Regional Council has urged people to be cautious.

The council has erected two signs nearby and will continue to monitor the situation.