BREAKING: Warning after barbecue catches fire in Gladstone

HAZARD: Firefighters urge the public to keep barbecues clean.

FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to the public to clean your barbecue, after a barbecue caught fire in a shed this afternoon.

Gladstone Fire Station responded to a fire at Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden, where they found smoke pouring from the shed.

"The house owner and neighbour had attempted to attack the fire with a hose and an extinguisher," Graham Smith, the station officer at Gladstone Fire Station, said.

"They did a really good job of containing the fire without putting themselves in (danger)."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the shed and extinguished the fire.

The source of the fire was a Weber barbecue, however firefighters determined the gas valve had been switched off.

"We ruled out (a problem with) the ignition," Mr Smith said, adding the barbecue had last been used a couple of days ago

"I'm of the belief there was some residue, still some burning material smouldering, possibly in the tray that catches the fat," he said.

"It finally got going with this hot weather and the rest of the barbecue caught fire.

"Make sure you clean your barbecue and there's not a large build up residue and fats."

The shed was insured and only partially damaged by the fire.