BREAKING: Virgin Australia cancels Gladstone to Brisbane flights

BY JULY 16 Virgin Australia will not operate out of the Gladstone Airport, the company announced today.

The cancellation of its Gladstone to Brisbane route follows a decision to reduce and move its turboprop ATR fleet from regional Queensland to other states.

But there is a silver lining: Alliance Airlines has decided to bring its operations to Gladstone, offering the Brisbane route in lieu of Virgin Australia's decision.

It will also pick up the Brisbane to Bundaberg, Brisbane to Moranbah and Brisbane to Port Macquarie, all routes which were also effected by Virgin Australia's turboprop changes.

"Virgin Australia today announced some changes to its Regional Queensland operations," a statement to media read.

"As stated in June 2016, the airline is reducing its turboprop ATR fleet as part of an initiative to optimise its fleet and network.

"The ATR operating fleet will be reduced from two fleet types to six ATR 72-600 aircraft from mid-2017, when Virgin Australia will cease ATR operations from Brisbane."

"As a result, Virgin Australia will no longer operate the following routes (Brisbane to Gladstone, Brisbane to Bundaberg, Brisbane to Moranbah and Brisbane to Port Macquarie) after 16 July 2017 although Alliance Airlines has decided to commence operations on these routes with Virgin Australia to codeshare."

Residents who have booked travel on the cancelled routes from July 17 onwards will be re-accommodated on the Alliance Airlines services, Virgin Australia said.

Alliance Airlines has offered all flights on the Brisbane to Emerald route since 2016 along with some other regional flights for Virgin Australia under wet lease agreements.

Meanwhile the number of passengers travelling the Brisbane to Gladstone route continues to plummet.

Australian Domestic Aviation Activity data for February revealed the Brisbane to Gladstone route had the greatest decrease in passenger numbers around the country compared to the previous year, dropping by almost 20%.

The number of flights for the Gladstone to Brisbane route also dropped by 30% in the past 12 months.