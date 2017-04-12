28°
News

BREAKING: Vietnamese fishers busted with 'substantial' illegal catch

Tegan Annett
| 12th Apr 2017 11:28 AM Updated: 11:28 AM
Fishermen on board this Vietnamese vessel were remanded in February, also suspected of illegally catching sea cucumbers.
Fishermen on board this Vietnamese vessel were remanded in February, also suspected of illegally catching sea cucumbers. Australian Border Force

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BREAKING - 11:28 am: A CREW of 15 Vietnamese fishermen accused of illegally poaching sea cucumbers will be brought ashore to Gladstone today.

The crew are suspected of illegally fishing near Saumarez reef in the Coral Sea Commonwealth Marine Reserve.

Maritime Border Command (MBC), a multi-agency task force within the Australian Border Force (ABF), working in cooperation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) apprehended and escorted the vessel to Gladstone, Queensland.

The vessel was originally sighted by an MBC surveillance aircraft on 6 April 2017.

ABF Cutter Cape Jervis responded, intercepting and boarding the vessel at Saumarez Reef on April 10. The vessel had a substantial amount of bÃªche-de-mer (sea cucumber) on board.

AFMA and Parks Australia are investigating for breaches of the Australian Fisheries Management Act 1991 and Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

Commander MBC Rear Admiral Peter Laver said this is another successful outcome following Australian Government agencies concerted efforts to detect and stop illegal fishing in Australian waters.

"The enormous Australian maritime domain is subject to surveillance 24 hours a day, and we remain highly responsive to any attempts to engage in theft of this nature," Rear Admiral Peter Laver said.

"Our resources, including personnel, water and air-based assets, as well as cutting-edge technology, allow us to monitor and promptly apprehend those in the business of illegal fishing in Australian waters."

AFMA's General Manager Operations Peter Venslovas said protecting Australia's well-managed fisheries requires a continued whole-of-government approach and effective education at the source.

"AFMA will continue to work with MBC to detect and apprehend those knowingly doing the wrong thing," Mr Venslovas said.

"We are also focusing on in-country education deterrence campaigns to send a strong and clear message that the Australian Fishing Zone is not open for business to unauthorised fishers".

Parks Australia's Manager for Marine Parks Compliance, Scott Clementz, said illegal fishing presented great threats to marine habitats.

"Stopping illegal foreign fishing in the Coral Sea Commonwealth Marine Reserve is essential to the protection of Australia's rich biodiversity," Mr Clementz said.

"The work of our partner agencies is vital to disrupting these damaging activities and helps safeguard our marine areas now and into the future."

More information on how Australia is working to combat illegal fishing can be found at afma.gov.au

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking editors picks vietnamese fishermen

FULL GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the Harbour Festival

FULL GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the Harbour...

Road closures in place during different parts of the Gladstone Harbour Festival

Gladstone FIFO worker says crabbing job caused him to drink

DRINKING PROBLEM: A former commercial fisherman who blamed "the lifestyle of the job” for his drinking problem believes his change of career to FIFO work in the mines will help him overcome his problem.

Former Gladstone fisherman turned FIFO worker says job the problem.

'Deteriorating': National extent of BSL cuts revealed

Aerials of Boyne Smelter Limited (BSL) from early 2013. Photo Contributed

Extent of aluminium export fall revealed.

Gladstone's foster carer shortage reaches crisis point

COMPASSION AND UNDERSTANDING: Anglicare Central Queensland says Gladstone is experiencing a shortage of foster carers.

Some foster families are looking after more than five children.

Local Partners

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

THE good news is, you shouldn't be paying any more for your fruit and vegies, despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'Terrifying': Gladstone mum sheds light on teenage struggles

Macallister, 6, Matilda, 10 Olivia, 13, William and Shelley Old.

'Proven to work': 5 tips for talking to teens

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Gladstone's favourite festival is heating up

'Million dollar rides': the festival has arrived

Local talent set to shine on centre stage

LOCAL TALENT: Hayley Marsten will be judging the Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest tonight at the Gladstone Harbour Festival and performing later that night.

'Nervous energy': locals get ready to compete in talent quest.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $320,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $200,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

EXECUTIVE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TELINA AREA...QUALITY BUILD...POOL and SOLAR!

2 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $589,000

Every now and then a property comes along that has it all, and this is it. Situated in the popular suburb of Telina, this impeccably presented 275m2 executive...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!