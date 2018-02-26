Menu
UPDATE: 4WD involved in roll over removed from road

Sarah Steger
by
26th Feb 2018 4:13 PM

LATEST |

A QUEENSLAND Police service spokesman said the Toyota Landcruiser involved in a crash at Gladstone Benaraby Rd  was removed from the roadway shortly after 5pm.

The road reopened around 5.30pm.

UPDATE |

A TOW truck is on scene at the site of the single-vehicle crash near the go kart track at South Trees.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said attempts to remove the Toyota Landcruiser from the roadway were under way.

One lane of traffic is still being diverted.

UPDATE |

ONE person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital "as a precaution" following the single vehicle rollover along Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are making the scene safe.

A witness said he believed the Toyota Landcruiser "had been heading to Tannum Sands when it rolled on the hill just after the turnoff".

"It's now covering the inbound lane, no traffic is being let in either way," he said.

BREAKING |

GLADSTONE emergency services are responding to to high-speed vehicle rollover at South Trees.

Initial reports are a single vehicle crashed and rolled about 3.45pm while driving along the rain-soaked Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of the crash near Kirkwood Rd turnoff.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said all passengers were out of the vehicle and were being assessed by paramedics.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic diversions are in place at Kirkwood Rd.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

