Vehicle fire on hwy near Banana was false alarm

Update 9.10am:

THE vehicle fire on the Dawson Hwy was a false alarm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews didn't find any vehicle on fire.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were not needed on scene.

Initial 8.16am:

FIRE and Emergency Services are on route to a vehicle fire in Banana.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Dawson Hwy and Belldeen Defence Rd at 8.16am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle fire was reported as smoke coming from the back of a truck.

Multiple police crews are on scene.

More to come.