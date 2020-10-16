Vehicle fire on hwy near Banana was false alarm
Update 9.10am:
THE vehicle fire on the Dawson Hwy was a false alarm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews didn't find any vehicle on fire.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were not needed on scene.
Initial 8.16am:
FIRE and Emergency Services are on route to a vehicle fire in Banana.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Dawson Hwy and Belldeen Defence Rd at 8.16am.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle fire was reported as smoke coming from the back of a truck.
Multiple police crews are on scene.
More to come.