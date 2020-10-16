Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Fire Station. Picture Rodney Stevens
Gladstone Fire Station. Picture Rodney Stevens
News

Vehicle fire on hwy near Banana was false alarm

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Oct 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 9.10am:

THE vehicle fire on the Dawson Hwy was a false alarm. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews didn't find any vehicle on fire. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were not needed on scene. 

Initial 8.16am:

FIRE and Emergency Services are on route to a vehicle fire in Banana.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Dawson Hwy and Belldeen Defence Rd at 8.16am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle fire was reported as smoke coming from the back of a truck. 

Multiple police crews are on scene. 

More to come.

banana queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Aussies are baby killers’: Drunk man’s extraordinary claim

        Premium Content ‘Aussies are baby killers’: Drunk man’s extraordinary claim

        News Nathan Rawiri Chalmers found himself in Biloela Magistrates Court after his foul-mouthed rant.

        Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 15.

        FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone’s election debate livestreamed

        FREE TO VIEW: Gladstone’s election debate livestreamed

        News Candidates for this month’s State Election will go head-to-head in The Observer’s...

        Pizza shop raises money for Clinton mother with cancer

        Premium Content Pizza shop raises money for Clinton mother with cancer

        News “I want Aimee to know that she is not alone during this difficult time.”